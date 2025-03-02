Early PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal Champions League match preview

Arsenal face a crucial test in their Champions League campaign as they travel to the Philips Stadion to take on PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday evening.

Having secured a top-eight finish in the league stage and automatic qualification for the knockouts, the Gunners will look to build on their strong European form. Mikel Arteta’s side has displayed resilience and attacking flair, with multiple players delivering standout performances in the competition.

However, Arsenal’s domestic form has taken a hit, with their Premier League title hopes fading as they trail Liverpool by a significant margin. This setback has intensified the importance of their European campaign, with the Champions League now representing their best chance of silverware this season.

Arteta is expected to field a strong lineup, emphasising control in midfield to dictate the tempo and neutralise PSV’s attacking threats.

Defensively, Arsenal will need to be wary of PSV’s counter-attacking prowess. The Gunners’ centre-back pairing will have their hands full dealing with the Dutch side’s pacy forwards.

PSV, meanwhile, enter the tie in a state of flux. Despite a strong start to their domestic campaign, they’ve recently slipped to second in the Eredivisie and suffered a shock elimination from the Dutch Cup. This dip in form could either galvanise the team or leave them vulnerable to Arsenal’s attacking threat.

The history between these sides is evenly balanced, with Arsenal holding a slight edge in their previous meetings. However, PSV’s last-16 victory over the Gunners in 2007 will serve as a reminder that they can’t be underestimated.

For Arsenal, this tie represents more than just progression in the Champions League. It’s an opportunity to reassert their credentials as a top European side and potentially salvage a season that has seen their domestic ambitions fade. A strong performance in Eindhoven could set the tone for the remainder of their campaign and reignite the belief among the Arsenal faithful.

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, all eyes will be on how Arsenal’s attacking prowess matches up against PSV’s home advantage. The outcome of this first leg could well determine the course of both clubs’ European adventures this season.