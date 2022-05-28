Early reports claim Arsenal youngster has won Premier League award

A reputable source has claimed that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has received the Premier League 2021/22 Academy Graduate award.

The Gunners youngster has continued to consistently perform despite his tender age, with him yet to find out if he has managed to defend his Arsenal Player of the Year award from last term.

He appears to have added to his personal accolades this week with the PL 2021/22 award, which isn’t just given to the best young player, but one who is inspirational for his work both on and off the field.

Bukayo Saka is known for his humble and respectful nature, and he is no doubt an inspirational character to get behind, and he stole the hearts of the nation with his performances last summer before having to endure abuse after a penalty shootout, and the way he reacted to that alone is deserving of huge credit.

I wouldn’t bet against him getting the Arsenal Player of the Season award also, although Aaron Ramsdale could well be one who could challenge him this time around.

Patrick

