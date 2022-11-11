Early team news with defender expected to miss Wolves clash

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to miss our final Premier League game before the World Cup, with us set to travel to Wolves tomorrow evening.

The Gunners are the late game on Saturday, kicking off at the unusual KO time of 19:45 local time, and we look set to be without one of our recent regular starters.

The Japan international is confirmed as travelling to the World Cup with his squad, but with him still recovering from a knock, he is no longer expected to feature at the Molineux.

Tomiyasu’s absence could well make it easier for the manager to name his line-up however, with Oleksander Zinchenko having recovered to full fitness, with him likely to return to his regular left-back spot.

Kieran Tierney is also another in contention to feature also, with him starring in our most recent victory over FC Zurich in the Europa League, while Emile Smith Rowe remains our only long-term absentee from the playing squad.

Matt Turner and Mo Elneny both remain available after recently returning from injuries also, and could also be in contention to feature.

Can either of Tierney or Tomiyasu challenge Zinchenko for the regular starting role this term?

