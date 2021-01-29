Early team predictions for Man United clash with key trio back in training

Arsenal were boosted by the return of three key players in training today, which leads me to assume that they are in line to start against Manchester United.

All of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe have been doubts for the clash, with none of the trio playing come the final whistle of Tuesday’s win over Southampton.

The Scottish defender was unable to feature at all as he recovered from injury, while both ESR and Partey both limped off the field during the second-half of the win over Southampton.

All three were spotted in full-training this morning ahead of the big match with Man United, with both sides having been in top form.

One crucial player was missing from training however in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has missed our last two matches for personal reasons, with the player admitting that his mother’s health had been the issue.

It appears unlikely that Aubz will be starting tomorrow’s match without having been training this week, but you could hope that he is available for the bench, as he could still be a big player coming off the bench despite not being drilled on our gameplan to stop our rivals.

The Gabon international has looked to put his form behind him when scoring a brace against Newcastle last weekend, but hasn’t appeared since.

Patrick