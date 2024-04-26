Early Tottenham v Arsenal preview with predicted score

A lot has been made about Tottenham this season under Ange Postecoglou and they are certainly having a better campaign than they did last season but they are not as good as some seem to think they are.

Spurs built up their points in the first ten games of the season when they were a bit of an unknown quantity, however, ever since the wheels came off against Chelsea they have been very inconsistent and to some degree, have been found out.

That said, they are, of course, a good side with some decent players but if Arsenal afford them too much respect it could be costly, they really do not deserve to be held in the same regard as Arsenal despite having home advantage.

Arsenal has been in brilliant form in 2024, Tottenham have not, Arsenal’s key men are all in excellent shape, Tottenham’s are not, Arsenal have momentum, Tottenham do not. These are all facts, not some sort of partisan opinion.

Yes, form can go out of the window when it comes to derbies but most of the time, the better team tends to win and in this case, it is Arsenal that is the better team and by some margin.

Tottenham must be respected and we cannot be complacent but if we play our game as we have done so often this season then it would take a monumental effort from Spurs to stop us and I do not see that happening.

Before knowing any team news or injury updates I am predicting a comfortable 3-1 win for Arsenal and if I am honest, I would be stunned if we do not win.

