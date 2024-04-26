Early Tottenham v Arsenal preview with predicted score

A lot has been made about Tottenham this season under Ange Postecoglou and they are certainly having a better campaign than they did last season but they are not as good as some seem to think they are.
Spurs built up their points in the first ten games of the season when they were a bit of an unknown quantity, however, ever since the wheels came off against Chelsea they have been very inconsistent and to some degree, have been found out.
That said, they are, of course, a good side with some decent players but if Arsenal afford them too much respect it could be costly, they really do not deserve to be held in the same regard as Arsenal despite having home advantage.
Arsenal has been in brilliant form in 2024, Tottenham have not, Arsenal’s key men are all in excellent shape, Tottenham’s are not, Arsenal have momentum, Tottenham do not. These are all facts, not some sort of partisan opinion.
Yes, form can go out of the window when it comes to derbies but most of the time, the better team tends to win and in this case, it is Arsenal that is the better team and by some margin.
Tottenham must be respected and we cannot be complacent but if we play our game as we have done so often this season then it would take a monumental effort from Spurs to stop us and I do not see that happening.
Before knowing any team news or injury updates I am predicting a comfortable 3-1 win for Arsenal and if I am honest, I would be stunned if we do not win.
I am certain Arsenal will win the game. We drew with them early season when Arsenal were still trying to settle down. A game in whichFabio Viera played in our midfield and KHavertz still going through some paches at Arsenal. It’s a totally different context now. Arsenal is the inform side that plays with no fear in away games.
The momentum for us is high with Pathey who would be more ready for the game. It will be tough considering it’s a derby but it’s a win for Arsenal.
arsenal win
Arsenal Win but going to be very tough match to win for 3 reasons: 1. it’s a derby 2. Spurs are at home. 3. Spurs are 4th so a decent side in decent position
We need to play like we played against Chelsea and not Villa, obviously lol
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. Two bitter rivals, each with something to play for. Arsenal the league and Spurs 4th place CL qualification. The team that shows up and wants it more, takes home the spoils. Hope it’s us…Jus sayin
I think it will be tougher than some think, and spuds have reasons to push and challenge us.
Hopefully they continue playing such a high line defensively where we can hit them on the counter.
I would consider Martinelli to start on the left for his pace and counter attacking their high line.
Partey makes our midfield so composed and solid, he simply has to start.
Question is LB. I would go with Tomiyasu, but not be upset if it’s Kiwior.
Please not Zinchenko at LB. That’s a red flag; he’s so weak defensively and always has a mistake in him.
Next stop is three points lane, no one said this one will be easy, but I fail to understand why so many fans are so nervous.
Am far more comfortable now with the world class player back in the team.