“Easily worth the money” Former Gunner is worth re-signing according to pundit

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a return to Arsenal and former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman thinks he would be worth signing.

After falling down the pecking order at Liverpool, not every Arsenal fan is excited about his return even though he has won the Champions League and Premier League since he left the Emirates.

However, McManaman insists he is still worth being given a second chance at the Emirates.

“I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is easily worth the money,” he said via Football.London.

“He did have that bad injury for Liverpool a couple of years ago against Roma and he was out for a long time. But sometimes that happens. Since then he’s been fit and well. He came on against Watford and played.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chamberlain has improved at Liverpool to be honest and if not for his injuries, he is better than some of Arsenal’s current options.

The midfielder left the Emirates because he didn’t want to be used as a wingback.

If he returns as a midfielder, he would re-join as a different and better player.

Arsenal fans need to put sentiment aside and have an unbiased look at the benefits we would get from having Chamberlain as a member of this squad.

Even if he doesn’t start every game, having that extra bit of quality off the bench is always a plus.