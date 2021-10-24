“Easily worth the money” Former Gunner is worth re-signing according to pundit

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a return to Arsenal and former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman thinks he would be worth signing.
After falling down the pecking order at Liverpool, not every Arsenal fan is excited about his return even though he has won the Champions League and Premier League since he left the Emirates.
However, McManaman insists he is still worth being given a second chance at the Emirates.
“I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is easily worth the money,” he said via Football.London.
“He did have that bad injury for Liverpool a couple of years ago against Roma and he was out for a long time. But sometimes that happens. Since then he’s been fit and well. He came on against Watford and played.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Chamberlain has improved at Liverpool to be honest and if not for his injuries, he is better than some of Arsenal’s current options.
The midfielder left the Emirates because he didn’t want to be used as a wingback.
If he returns as a midfielder, he would re-join as a different and better player.
Arsenal fans need to put sentiment aside and have an unbiased look at the benefits we would get from having Chamberlain as a member of this squad.
Even if he doesn’t start every game, having that extra bit of quality off the bench is always a plus.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s way too injury prone
On loan if Lacca leaves or gor injured, otherwise. I want to keep seeing Lacca, ESR and Saka in starting eleven with two central midfielders (currently Partey and Sambi).
I kept saying Sambi needs time but he really improved on the ball, no rushed shooting..etc. He still need to improve some points in his game on and off the ball but I feel he will get soon there.
Niles on the other hand, gave less than expected against Villa, he needs to pass faster, and keep things simple, he over hold the ball.
He can still improve in CM whether that is the best position or not.
100% No – don’t do it
No thank you !
Sorry Martin but you are wrong! “IF HE RETURNS” – as you put it , albeit in never happening style – he wouldreturn as a player still made of glass.
And that is why we let him go in the firstplace and correctly so And is why Steve McManaman , a Liverpool ex player and still fans of theirs, thinks we should buy him back. Well, HE would say that wouldn’t he!
Not a cat in hells chance Stevie boy and Ad Martin too, who foolishly agrees with the over excitable and silly McManaman!
No way no how. Sambi, ESR, Saka, Odegaard beat him out, hell I’d rather see Martinelli over Ox.
Glad when we sold him and Iwobi, didn’t see either doing much for Arsenal going forward.
We don’t need him. Pool is looking for a dumping place. He won the Epl and CL without being a regular player so he should thank God