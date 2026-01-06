Eboue thinks Liverpool cannot be ruled out from chasing Arsenal yet

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence has unravelled dramatically following their triumph last season. The Reds were dominant during that campaign, forcing Arsenal to finish second for a third consecutive time, while Arne Slot secured the league crown in his first season in charge. Expectations were therefore high heading into the current term, but those standards have not been met.

This season, Liverpool has struggled for consistency and has often been difficult to watch. Their performances have fallen well below the level expected of reigning champions, despite significant investment in the summer transfer window. Several world-class signings were added to the squad, yet many of those players have failed to find form, contributing to a disappointing title challenge that has quickly lost momentum.

Arsenal momentum and City pressure

In contrast, Arsenal continue to impress and appear well placed to capitalise on Liverpool’s decline. The Gunners have maintained strong form, making it increasingly difficult to imagine them failing to secure the league crown this term. Manchester City remain the most widely tipped side to challenge Arsenal’s ambitions, given their experience and depth, and they are still viewed as the primary threat.

Beyond City, however, few observers consider Liverpool or Aston Villa to be genuine contenders at this stage. Villa sit closer to Arsenal than Liverpool do in the table, but they are rarely mentioned among the leading favourites. Despite this, some believe the race remains more open than it appears.

Eboue keeps rivals in contention

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboue has suggested that the title race is far from settled and believes more teams remain in contention than many assume. He shared his view via Metro Sports, saying, ‘I think we’ve got four teams still in the title race this season.

‘I think Arsenal and Manchester City will obviously be up there, but I don’t think Aston Villa or Liverpool are out of it yet.

‘Aston Villa are so close in points to the top of the table, and they’ve done incredible up to this point this season.

‘It’s going to be tough, for sure, but I don’t think you can rule them out of the title race, based on what I’ve seen so far.’

While Arsenal remain firmly in control, Eboue’s comments highlight that the title race may still contain unexpected twists before the season concludes.