Eddie Howe admits Arsenal pressure forced them into making mistakes

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admits they made a lot of mistakes in their game against Arsenal, and the Gunners forced them into some.

Mikel Arteta’s side avenged their 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture in fine fashion as they made life difficult for the Magpies at the weekend.

Arsenal won the game 4-1 as Newcastle struggled to cope with the intensity of the Gunners’ press all over the field.

Despite losing their previous game to FC Porto, Arsenal did not show any sign of being a team that needed motivation and dispatched the Magpies to remain strongly in the title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

It was a poor day at the office for a Newcastle side that can be really brilliant when they are on a good run of form.

After the game, Howe admitted as quoted by The Sun:

“Arsenal put us under pressure and we made technical mistakes.

“Sometimes you have those spells, you have to weather them, but unfortunately we didn’t do that.

“We started the second half really well and had chances to get a goal which would have been crucial.

“I need to see it (the full game) again before I make rash statements but we were not where we needed to be, whether that was psychological or technical… we just weren’t there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had to send a message to our title rivals and Newcastle that we mean business, and we did.

The Magpies will now show us more respect, unlike the last few times we have met.

