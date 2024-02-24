Eddie Howe admits Newcastle is not in their best shape ahead of Arsenal’s game

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has openly acknowledged that his team is grappling with issues, particularly concerning injuries, ahead of their upcoming match against Arsenal this weekend. Despite finishing inside the Premier League’s top four last season, Newcastle has struggled to secure a European spot in the current campaign.

The next few games are crucial for Newcastle, starting with the encounter against Arsenal. However, the team has been significantly affected by injuries throughout the season, impacting their overall performance. Howe’s admission suggests that Newcastle is currently facing challenges, both in terms of player availability and form, as they prepare for the upcoming fixture against the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’m well aware and I think people who watch us regularly are aware, that we’re not at full power at the moment, we’re not at our fluent best but I think the reasons for that are obvious.

“We are a bit disjointed. We had players playing today who maybe wouldn’t be in their best positions given a free hand. But everyone is giving as much as they can to get consistent results.

“We have to look at the positives. It’s another game unbeaten for us, we’re getting points where we went through a spell when we weren’t.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have all watched Newcastle United struggle to get fit players for their matches in recent months, which hands us an advantage in this game.

However, that does not mean we can underestimate the Magpies because they are a well-coached team and will match us in every area of the pitch.

There is extra motivation for both clubs as we need to stay in the title race, while they want to remain close to the European spots, so we have to take this fixture seriously.

