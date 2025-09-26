Eddie Howe admits the Newcastle-Arsenal match has become very competitive

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory in their last competitive meeting with Newcastle United, ending a run of three consecutive defeats against the Magpies. The two sides met four times in competitive fixtures last season, with Newcastle emerging victorious in three of those encounters. The history between the clubs has established Newcastle as one of the teams that consistently challenge Arsenal, and the Gunners will face them again this weekend.

Although Newcastle have had a mixed start to the season, the team is seeking a significant result that could reinvigorate its campaign. Their upcoming fixture against Arsenal has taken on added significance, with both sides aware of the stakes involved. Newcastle’s manager acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry in comments made on the club’s official website:

“It has always been a competitive game against Arsenal, and there has been an edge to those games as both teams want to win. The more competitive we are, the better we play. We need to bring that to the game on Sunday.”

The Importance of Sunday’s Fixture

The upcoming match carries substantial implications for the Premier League title race. Arsenal are currently challenging Liverpool at the top of the table, and the result against Newcastle could either narrow the gap to two points or allow Liverpool to extend their lead to eight points once the weekend’s fixtures are completed. This adds an extra layer of pressure for both teams, particularly as Newcastle aim to assert themselves against a side that has recently had success against them.

For Arsenal, overcoming Newcastle will be crucial to maintaining momentum in their title bid. The Gunners must ensure they approach the game with focus and resilience, recognising that past difficulties against the Magpies serve as a reminder of the challenge they face.

Tactical Considerations and Expectations

Newcastle’s manager emphasised the competitive nature of the fixture, highlighting the importance of intensity and determination. Arsenal, aware of Newcastle’s capability to exploit their weaknesses, will need to combine strategic discipline with attacking efficiency. Although the match promises to be challenging, the Gunners remain confident that a well-executed performance can secure all three points. Victory this weekend will be essential for sustaining their title ambitions and for asserting dominance over a team that has historically tested them in recent seasons.

