Eddie Howe believes Newcastle has improved even more since beating Arsenal last season

Last season Arsenal were trying hard ro try and gain a Champions League place, but it would appear that the pressure became too much for our young team and we lost out to Tottenham in the end.

One of our run-in games last May was at St. James Park, and Newcastle were on a very good run at the time, and confirmed their credentials by easily beating us 2-0.

This time around, the Toon can’t stop us from finishing in the Top Four, but they are in absolutely cracking form again, and ominously their coach Eddie Howe is certain they have improved even further since that game.

He told the NUFC website ahead of Sunday’s game: “I think it’s a different game. We’ve come a long way in that period of time and Arsenal have, so you’ll see two teams that have improved since that point.

“In terms of overall performance, I thought it was our best performance to that point. I thought we were really strong in our off the ball performance and very good, also, on the ball and we were creative against a very good team.

“Since then, we’ve eclipsed that this season, in terms of how we’ve played in certain games, but probably looking at this game knowing we’re going to have to replicate our best performance to win again.”

Looking at the way Newcastle have risen from flirting with relegation before the arrival of Eddie Howe, to now competing to be in next season’s Champions League just proves what an excellent manager Howe is.

Arteta will have his work cut out to match Howe’s tactics on Sunday, and it should be a very intriguing prospect in front of us when two of the most improved coachs come head to head on Sunday.

Come on you Gunners!!!!

Eddie Howe on the run-in: "All season we haven't focused on where we are, who's around us, form of teams – we've just focused on ourselves and that's all we can do. We have a tough run of fixtures but I think at the same time a great run of fixtures because every game is… pic.twitter.com/eH97HDFRh1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 5, 2023

———————————————–

