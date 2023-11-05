Eddie Howe believes only a potential foul on Gabriel could have ruled out Newcastle’s goal

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes that the only reason the officials could have ruled out Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal is if there was a potential foul on Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Magpies ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run yesterday thanks to a controversial goal from Anthony Gordon.
The focus of the post-match debate has been on allowing the strike to stand even though the ball seemed to have gone out of play.
However, Howe has no doubt that the ball was still in play and insists the only reason it could have been disallowed is if there was a foul on Arsenal defender Gabriel.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I thought [the VAR check] was initially for a foul.
‘I didn’t think it was but potentially Joelinton off the back of [Gabriel]. That’s all I could see that was possibly wrong.
‘But then obviously there’s the three checks. Thankfully none of them were pulled up on.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Howe is not expected to support us in saying the ball had gone out of play, after all, it was his team that benefitted from the decision.
We have to move on from this episode and prepare to get back to form in our next game.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…