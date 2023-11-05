Eddie Howe believes only a potential foul on Gabriel could have ruled out Newcastle’s goal

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes that the only reason the officials could have ruled out Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal is if there was a potential foul on Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Magpies ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run yesterday thanks to a controversial goal from Anthony Gordon.

The focus of the post-match debate has been on allowing the strike to stand even though the ball seemed to have gone out of play.

However, Howe has no doubt that the ball was still in play and insists the only reason it could have been disallowed is if there was a foul on Arsenal defender Gabriel.