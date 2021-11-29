Eddie Howe blames the ref for Newcastle’s defeat at Arsenal

Arsenal versus Newcastle: Eddie Howe complains By Sylvester Kwentua

On Saturday while Arsenal and Newcastle slugged it out on the pitch, with Arsenal ending up with an easy three points on the board.

During the game, Arsenal struggled to score a goal in the first half of the match, and for a moment, it seemed Newcastle were ready to give Arsenal a run for their money. However, when the goals started raining in the second half, a lot of Arsenal fans in the stadium became excited and started taunting the Newcastle’s fans who haven’t seen their team win any game yet this season.

But their new boss Eddie Howe defended his club, insisting his team only needed time to gel, after not recording a single win in the EPL yet!

Post Match: After the game ended, Eddie Howe was quoted to have insisted that if his side had been awarded a penalty against Arsenal in the first half, Arsenal would probably not have won. Here is what he said, as reported by Football.London.

“We were good for the first half an hour. We came under pressure.

“The game was decided in the incident with Callum Wilson and the penalty – a tough call against us – then they scored in the aftermath.

“I don’t know why Callum [Wilson] would go down – he was one on one, a great chance.

“Games swing on those moments. It feels like those big calls have gone against us.”

Really! I thought the game was decided after Martinelli scored? Well, what do I know?

However, hardly had Howe spoken, that a former EPL refree, Peter Walton, gave him reasons why the penalty was not given, as also reported by Football.London.

“If the ball is in playing distance, which it clearly was, then a fair shoulder barge or charge can happen on an opponent and that’s what happened. If you look, Stuart Attwell is rising through the middle with two players here,

“Tavares comes across, yes there’s a coming together of players but it is shoulder on shoulder. Wilson is probably off balance so he goes down very easily but in law that’s perfectly allowed.” Walton clarified.

Hopefully, Mr Howe would understand now.

We are Arsenal and proud.