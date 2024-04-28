Eddie Howe confirms Arsenal has a deadline to sign Newcastle star

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause. However, it also comes with a deadline, which means Arsenal must sign him by then or forget about it.

The midfielder is on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester City as both Premier League giants work hard to improve their squads.

The Gunners are hopeful they will beat their rivals to sign the Brazilian, but their biggest competitor might be time.

Newcastle convinced him to sign his latest contract by including a time-bound release clause worth around £100 million.

Guimaraes agreed with the club’s idea that his future has to be sorted out promptly so it does not disrupt his preparation for the new season.

Reports claim it is only valid for the first four weeks after the end of the campaign, and Howe has confirmed this.

The Newcastle gaffer said, as quoted by The Sun:

“We don’t want the constant speculation, it’s not healthy for the player or for us.

“Having the release clause was well planned and structured by the club, in the sense that there is a finish point.

“It goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are.

“We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing. He seems very happy and settled.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guimaraes has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and four weeks post-season is enough for any club to wrap up a move for his signature.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…