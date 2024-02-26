Eddie Howe convinced that Arsenal are “right in it” in the title race

Eddie Howe recently shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s chances for the title, and we Gooners will be pleased with his comments.

The Gunners are really showing that they are serious contenders for the title. They are so good that even among their rivals, they’re now being recognised as one of the top teams in the league.

After a disappointing Champions League round of 16 match (they lost 1-0 to FC Porto), Arsenal were back in action in the league on Saturday night as they faced Newcastle. In that game, they were aiming to bounce back to winning ways and avenge the controversial loss (back in November) to their visitors.

And just like they’ve done with their last five Premier League opponents, Arsenal battered Newcastle. Sven Botman made a costly mistake and gifted our Gunners’ own goal. Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Jakub Kiwior stepped up to lead our team to an impressive 4-1 victory. David Raya was on track for his third cleansheet in a row, but our academy graduate Joe Willock, now playing for Newcastle, scored a consolation goal for the Magpies.

Arsenal’s victory helps them maintain a strong position in the title race. After the game, beIN Sports asked Eddie Howe for his opinion on Arsenal’s chances of winning the league. The Newcastle manager admitted that Arsenal is one of the top teams his team has faced and that Arsenal is in a good position to fight for the league.

“Off the back of today I have to say they’re right in it, the title race,” said Howe after his side lost 4-1 to Arsenal. “They’re definitely one of the best teams we’ve played this season.”

While I appreciate the Newcastle boss’s words, I believe our Gunners should stay focused and not let it influence them. Plenty is still up for grabs in the title race. Just focusing on one game at a time, our Gunners’ may be at the top of the league come May. For how good our Arsenal have been, they ought to win the league and give the Gooners something to smile about.

