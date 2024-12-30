Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe delivers a fresh update on Isak contract talks as Arsenal circles

Arsenal is reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Alexander Isak, but Newcastle United remains determined to keep hold of the Swedish striker. Isak, who has been in fine form since joining the Premier League, has taken his game to another level this season, further piquing the interest of top clubs, including Arsenal.

The Gunners are actively seeking to improve their attacking options, and Isak has emerged as one of their primary targets. With Arsenal aiming to challenge for the Premier League title and looking to strengthen their squad for future success, many fans and pundits believe that adding Isak would be a significant boost. However, making a move for the striker will not be straightforward, as Newcastle is keen to retain him.

Isak v Spurs
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Recent reports have suggested that Isak’s contract talks with Newcastle have stalled, which has fueled speculation that the attacker may be open to a move away. While this has encouraged clubs like Arsenal to pursue him, Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, has responded to these claims, clarifying that talks have not even begun. As quoted by Shield Gazette, Howe said: “I don’t think the contract talks started so I think that’s the issue. If you’re going to say they stalled and they’ve never started, that’s a problem. The contract, I’m sure when the time comes, that will be discussed by Alex’s representatives and the football club, but I don’t really know too much more than that.”

Isak’s potential move remains uncertain, but he is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers in the world. His technical ability, vision, and finishing make him an ideal candidate to lead Arsenal’s attack, and if the Gunners can secure his signature, it would be a major coup. However, the fact that Newcastle is determined to keep him, coupled with the club’s high asking price, means that Arsenal may have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign Isak. If they can overcome these hurdles, he could be the forward they need to push them to the next level.

