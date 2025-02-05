Eddie Howe details Newcastle’s plan to face Arsenal

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is fully aware of the challenge that Arsenal pose ahead of the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash. The Gunners will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, a result that has made this return fixture a much tougher test for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite the setback at home, Arsenal remain one of the most in-form teams in English football. Their performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League have been impressive in recent weeks, demonstrating their ability to compete at the highest level. While those competitions remain a priority, the Carabao Cup presents an opportunity to secure silverware earlier in the season, making this tie a crucial one for the club.

Newcastle, however, have proven to be a highly effective side under Howe’s leadership. They showcased their quality in the first leg, executing a disciplined and clinical performance to take control of the tie. Their ability to win important matches has been evident throughout the campaign, and they will be determined to see the job through.

That being said, Arsenal have a rich history of success and has often risen to the occasion in big games. Their ability to produce a strong performance when needed makes them a dangerous opponent, and Newcastle know they cannot afford to take anything for granted.

Speaking ahead of the match, Howe made it clear that his side must remain focused and approach the game with the right mentality. Speaking to Newcastle’s official website, he said:

“My message is we are at the halfway point in the tie. Against any opposition, the game is still very much alive. We have to do our part but I think the quality of Arsenal and the team they have, we have to be on our guard.

“We have to approach the game in a really positive and aggressive way, try to be ourselves in every moment and there will be no deviation from that. We are in a good position and need to make the most of every opportunity.”

Overcoming a 2-0 deficit away from home is never an easy task, but these are the types of matches that define a team’s character. Arsenal’s players will need to step up and prove their quality if they are to keep their Carabao Cup hopes alive. A strong start will be essential, and if they can find an early goal, the tie could take on a completely different complexion.