Newcastle boss discusses his two Arsenal targets: “of course Financial Fair Play is there”

Recently, there has been some talk about the Magpies needing to make a big sale, such as letting Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak go, in order to comply with FFP and Premier League PSR requirements. And now Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s latest claims about the duo could further fuel speculation about their exits.

That said It’s worth noting that Arsenal have been monitoring the duo for a long time; links to them existed even before Newcastle bought them. Therefore, everyone has been closely monitoring Arsenal to see whether they let this chance to sign the two, or perhaps just one of them, pass. Some Gooners are eagerly anticipating the summer to see if a potential raid on St. James’ Park is in the works.

Now the Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has expressed his disappointment at the prospect of losing Guimaraes and Isak. He stated that his plans accommodate the 2, so he’s concerned that their departure would reverse the progress his team has made.

Even so, despite the pain of losing two players, the Englishman understands it could be for the greater good of his team, as it could help them comply with FFP.

“I don’t know why that (richer clubs targeting Newcastle players) is so relevant or in the news as much as it is,” said Howe. “I’m planning for them (Isak and Guimaraes) to be here. All my planning is with them in the squad. We’re looking to build a squad and a really successful team and, to do that, we don’t want to sell our best players. That is hugely important for us, it will knock us back some considerable distance because we would have to start again.

“There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we’ll have to comply like everyone else. That’s why I’ve said this summer is going to be a very difficult thing to predict. But there is no desire from anyone at the football club to sell our best players.”

If Arsenal really wanted either one of the two (or even both), Howe’s words should be a source of motivation. There have been reports indicating that Isak is considered to be a great match for Arsenal’s requirements in the striker position. Meanwhile, reports suggest that for Guimaraes’ swoop, Arsenal might sell Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, and Emile Smith Rowe.

I suppose these revelations just make us even more excited for the summer transfer window during this thrilling PL run-in.

Darren N

