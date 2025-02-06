Eddie Howe explains his plans to unsettle Arsenal’s defence, which worked

Newcastle United devised a plan to unsettle Arsenal’s defence during their match last night, and it worked to perfection.

The Magpies had already won the first leg of their Carabao Cup tie against the Gunners in London, but they were well aware that Arsenal were in excellent form heading into the return fixture. With the visitors capable of overturning the deficit, Newcastle knew they had to be tactically prepared to prevent a comeback.

This forced them to come up with a strategy that would give them the best chance of securing victory, and they executed it brilliantly. Rather than allowing Arsenal to dictate play, Newcastle applied pressure high up the pitch and disrupted their rhythm from the start.

One of Arsenal’s biggest strengths this season has been their defence, with Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba forming a formidable partnership at the back. The Gunners have relied on both players not just to defend but also to initiate attacks from deep, making them crucial to Mikel Arteta’s system. Newcastle recognised this and set out to neutralise their influence, ensuring that Arsenal struggled to play out from the back as they usually do.

After the match, Eddie Howe explained how Newcastle’s approach was carefully planned and executed.

He said to Sky Sports:

“We wanted to get pressure on them and, in order to do that tactically, you have to allow the players to feel comfortable doing it.

“We had to get the bodies in the right areas, and that was the way we decided to do it, but still, the players have to execute it.”

Newcastle’s tactical discipline and relentless pressing made life difficult for Arsenal throughout the game. Their strategy was evident from start to finish, as they limited Arsenal’s attacking opportunities while capitalising on defensive weaknesses. The Magpies had a clear plan, and their players carried it out with precision, securing a deserved victory and progression in the competition.