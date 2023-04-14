Eddie Howe gives no clear answer on battle with Arsenal for Rice

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe refused to be specific about his team’s interest in Declan Rice.

The midfielder is on the radar of the Magpies as well as Arsenal and other top English clubs.

West Ham expects Rice to leave them when this season ends and there will likely be an auction for his signature.

Newcastle United could play in the Champions League next season and they now compete for the best players on the market with the traditional top-six sides.

They already have the money. If they qualify for the Champions League, it makes them even more attractive.

Asked about their interest in Rice, Howe said via The Daily Mail:

‘That is a difficult question to answer. We are trying to build the best squad we can. I think a lot will probably depend on what competitions we are playing in next year, as to what we can and can’t do.’

Rice will be hot property at the end of this season and we must start the groundwork to add him to our squad now.

The midfielder is one of the best in the business and if we relax in our bid to sign him, another club will pounce to add him to their group.