Watch out Arsenal – The Toon Army has a “huge impact” on Newcastle at St James Park

Arsenal have had a brilliant season, and one of the big reasons is that since Arteta took over the team, he has done his damnest to recreate the brilliant atmosphere at the Emirates that he had in his playing days, and he has definitely created a rapport between the players and the fans, which has made the Emirates into a fortress with the home crowd being very intimating for the visitors.

Consequentially, the Gunners have only lost one game at home, (to Man City, natch!), and it would appear that Eddie Howe has also created the same feelings at St James Park, as Newcastle have also only lost one game in this campaign as well.

The Toon have a very active supporter base who are led by the Wor Flags team, who fund the fan flags at St James Park, and they are pushing their #BringYouScarf campaign ahead of the Arsenal game to generate even more support for such a big fixture.

Eddie Howe even praised them in this week’s press conference, and agreed they really lift the players for home games. Howe said: “I think they’ve been incredible. We invited them in, enjoyed a morning with them, spending time with them and getting to know their stories a bit better and why they do what they do.

“They’ve had huge impacts. The first thing I do when I step out of St. James’ Park is look to my right, look around the stadium and see what there is to enjoy. Usually, it’s inspiring and not just for me but for the players and they’re the most important people.

“When they are paid tribute to in a certain way, I can only think that gives them a huge lift going into that game.”

The impact has been obvious this campaign with just the one defeat to Newcastle’s name, so it will great to see how the travelling Arsenal fans, who have also been brilliant this season, get to compete with the Toon Army.

The best way to try and keep them quiet is by scoring early and quickly!

COYG!

Daniel O

Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the Newcastle threat and gives an update on Arsenal injury problems

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…