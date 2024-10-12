Eddie Howe praises Arsenal’s set-piece mastery: “They’re the biggest threat”

To be competitive in the Premier League, you must pay attention to the finer aspects and avoid ignoring any tactics that give you an advantage over the others.

Among other things, Gunners opted to hone their talents at set pieces. Since the beginning of last season, the Gunners have scored 26 goals from set pieces, which is fantastic.

Speaking on the Adopted Geordies podcast, Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe acknowledged Arsenal’s threat on set pieces. He revealed that Arsenal’s expertise in set pieces makes them a formidable team to watch, as they can easily outsmart you with them, as evidenced by the numerous goals, including last-minute ones, they have scored.

“I think at the moment Arsenal, Arteta,” said the Newcastle boss. “They’ve been very good with set plays now for two years and they’ve score a lot of goals and a lot of late goals that have won them games from set plays.

“They’re the team at the moment that people are looking at and going ‘they’re the biggest threat’.”

We cannot ignore set piece coach Nicolas Jover’s contribution at Arsenal. Given the danger Arsenal poses in set pieces, particularly in corners, Gooners now can’t help but experience a sense of excitement when the team wins corners. Every time Arsenal takes a corner, all eyes focus on Gabriel Magalhaes, who consistently heads them in. Mikel Merino’s return from injury will undoubtedly enhance the Gunners’ set-piece performance; the Spaniard has a knack of winning aerial duels.

We imagined a time when Arsenal’s opponents would openly express their fear of us, making these moments such a joy to hear right now.

Daniel O

