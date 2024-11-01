Eddie Howe praises Arsenal’s consistency ahead of their match this weekend

“They are a very good team with a very good manager. Now we play one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League for the last couple of years, so the challenge for us is never easy, but we’re at home.”

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has praised Arsenal as one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League, acknowledging the strength of Mikel Arteta’s side as they prepare to face each other this weekend. Arsenal, which finished as runners-up in the last two Premier League seasons , has maintained a high standard of performance and is widely considered a top contender for the title this season. Howe’s recognition of Arsenal’s consistency underscores the respect that Arteta’s team commands in the league. Speaking to the Newcastle United official website , Howe commented on the challenge his team faces, noting:

Howe’s analysis didn’t stop at Arsenal’s consistency alone. He emphasised the physicality and set-piece strength that Arsenal has brought to the league, highlighting the multifaceted approach Arteta has cultivated. As Howe elaborated, “Arsenal have done very well this season. They are very good from set plays and a physical team. We need to be ready for that test.”

Arsenal’s consistency, particularly over the last two seasons, has made them one of the most respected and challenging opponents in the league. The Gunners are known not only for their technical skill and tactical organisation but also for the intensity and athleticism they bring to each match. This reputation has been hard-earned, especially as Arsenal competes with elite teams like Manchester City and Liverpool, with whom they share the top of the standings. For Arsenal, a win against Newcastle would be crucial in staying on track with their title ambitions, especially in a season that has shown the competitiveness at the league’s summit.

Arsenal’s recent form has reflected their growth as a cohesive and resilient unit. With a focus on tactical discipline and offensive dynamism, Arteta’s squad looks to capitalise on their hard work by turning their consistency into more victories, especially against formidable opponents. This upcoming clash against Newcastle represents another important test for Arsenal, but the steady improvements made under Arteta’s leadership suggest they’re prepared to continue their strong form.

Howe’s recognition of Arsenal’s formidable presence speaks volumes about the respect they command across the league. Both teams have made significant strides, and the high regard that Arsenal receives from peers like Howe will only add to the intensity of their upcoming encounter, making it a must-watch as Arsenal aims to continue their quest for the Premier League title.