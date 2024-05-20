Eddie Howe responded to claims that Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes waved goodbye to Newcastle fans

Now that the 2023–24 Premier League season has come to an end, it’s time to look back on our Gunners’ second-place finish and think about what went wrong.

Arteta and his technical bench ought to use this opportunity to improve the team and aim for a better performance next season. Aside from working on their tactics and the team’s mental game, they also have the opportunity to improve the team with some new signings. Clubs are currently looking into their transfer options to bring new players on board before the start of the next season.

Arsenal will definitely be looking to strengthen their midfield, as one of the several positions they need to improve. It seems like Mikel Arteta might be considering bringing in a top No. 6 player to finally create a dream midfield that can dominate not just England but Europe as well.

Bruno Guimaraes, a Newcastle midfielder, is rumored to be of interest to Arsenal. There are rumors swirling around about Newcastle’s financial situation. It seems they might have to make a significant sale to meet FFP regulations. Speculation suggests that the Brazilian midfielder could be one of the players they’re considering letting go of to stay on FIFA’s good side. So, there’s been some talk about Guimaraes leaving Newcastle.

It turns out that in his contract there is a £100 million release clause that will be in effect from the end of May to the end of June. So if anyone wanted the former Lyon player, they had to take advantage of the one-month window to sign him. Newcastle will have the chance to set the price for their midfielder once the one-month window closes. We’ll have to wait and see if Arsenal decides to make a move and activate Guimaraes’ release clause before the end of June.

Newcastle fans have been quite concerned lately about whether Guimaraes will stay or leave. It has been a topic of discussion in Eddie Howe’s press briefings for the past few weeks. Notably, there was some buzz about the Brazilian international following Newcastle’s 4-2 victory against Brentford, where he managed to score another goal.

After the game, there were pictures showing him waving to the Geordie fans and forming love hearts with his hands. Some people saw it as him saying his goodbyes. Despite Howe’s claim that the incident was taken out of context when asked about it, his concern about potentially losing the 26-year-old was quite evident.

The Newcastle boss told reporters: “I don’t think it’s a wave goodbye. Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that’s the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it’s not. He is integral to what we’re doing and is an inspirational player, we’re desperate to keep him.”

Arsenal might have a shot at acquiring Guimaraes, and if they’re sure it’s better for them, they should definitely go for it. We can debate about various things, but one thing we can all agree on is that the Newcastle man is truly exceptional and has the potential to enhance any team that manages to acquire him from St. James Park.

