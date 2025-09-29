Eddie Howe revealed the player who helped Arsenal beat his team

Eddie Howe identified Martin Odegaard as the decisive influence in Arsenal’s weekend victory over Newcastle United, describing the midfielder as the player who changed the course of the match.

Having only recently returned from injury, Odegaard began the game on the bench, with Eberechi Eze handed the responsibility of operating as Arsenal’s creative force in their three-man midfield. Eze has impressed with his recent displays and merited his starting place, but despite his efforts, Arsenal were unable to find a breakthrough until the introduction of their captain in the second half.

Odegaard’s decisive contribution

When Odegaard entered the pitch, the dynamic of the match shifted noticeably. His composure, vision, and ability to dictate play gave Arsenal greater fluency in possession, and it was his assist that ultimately led to the winning goal. The moment underlined why he is considered such an integral figure for the Gunners and reinforced his reputation as their primary creative outlet.

The assist not only turned the match in Arsenal’s favour but also allowed them to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. Odegaard’s influence served as a reminder of his ability to produce decisive contributions in critical moments, something the team had been lacking until his arrival in the game.

Howe’s verdict

Speaking after the match, Howe acknowledged the difference Odegaard made. Quoted by Metro Sports, he said: “I think Odegaard made a difference to their overall performance. The weight of pressure eventually told. No lack of effort but the little details have cost us.”

His comments reflected Newcastle’s frustration at coming so close to holding Arsenal, only to be undone by the quality of a single player. For Howe, it was clear that the introduction of Odegaard shifted the balance and eventually proved decisive.

Looking ahead, Odegaard will be expected to return to the starting line-up as he regains full fitness. While his performance highlighted his importance, consistency will be crucial in the months ahead if he is to maintain his influence and help Arsenal sustain their title challenge.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…