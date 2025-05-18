Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle’s plans for their visit to Arsenal today

Newcastle United face a challenging task as they travel to the Emirates this afternoon. Despite the difficulty of the fixture, Eddie Howe’s side are aiming to continue their positive record against the Gunners in recent encounters.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, have endured a tough run of results against the Magpies in recent seasons, and the pressure is building as they seek to finish their campaign strongly. After exiting the Champions League, the focus has turned fully to domestic competition, where every point is now crucial.

Arsenal Must Reclaim Momentum

Having dropped vital points in recent Premier League matches, Arsenal cannot afford another setback if they wish to secure a second-place finish this season. Their record against Newcastle has been disappointing, and this match offers a key opportunity to correct that trend. The urgency of their situation means they will need to approach the game with both tactical discipline and attacking intent.

The fixture takes on added importance in the context of the club’s ambitions, as they look to build a strong finish to the campaign. Arteta is likely to demand intensity and focus from his players, knowing that Newcastle have consistently proven to be a difficult opponent.

Howe Targets Another Big Result

For Newcastle, the match represents an opportunity to reinforce their reputation as a side capable of competing with the Premier League’s elite. Manager Eddie Howe is preparing his team to approach the game with confidence, as they aim to take maximum points despite the difficult challenge at the Emirates.

Speaking ahead of the game, Howe outlined his team’s intentions. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“We have done well against Arsenal this season but every game is a new game. You don’t underestimate any opponent and have full respect to them, but we are going into the game trying to win.”

Newcastle have proven to be resilient and tactically astute, making them a threat to any opponent. Arsenal will need to be fully prepared, both physically and mentally, if they are to secure a vital win and regain control of their league position.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.