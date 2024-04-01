Eddie Howe sends a message to Arsenal and other suitors of his star player

Eddie Howe has responded to rumours linking Alexander Isak to Arsenal and other clubs.

The Swedish striker has been an excellent signing for them since he moved to the Premier League, and clubs are circling.

He could finish this season with up to 20 goals and has been added to Arsenal’s shopping list as they search for a new striker.

Several players are on that list, including Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney.

Arsenal had previously tracked Callum Wilson, but the Newcastle striker they are likely to sign now is Isak.

Every top team knows he is a quality striker, and Newcastle understands he has suitors from Europe.

However, they have no intention to sell, and Howe made this clear when asked about the striker’s future.

‘He’s an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him,’ said the head coach, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘He was excellent on Saturday. He didn’t score in open play but his two penalties were outstanding and his general play was very good. His link play, his athleticism, he looked in a really good place.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the finest strikers in the Premier League and might outperform our players in the same role.

The 24-year-old would jump at the chance to join a top club like us, even though Newcastle has been ambitious.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.