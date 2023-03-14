Eddie Howe tells Newcastle United he wants Arsenal player

Eddie Howe wants at least two new players in the summer and one of them currently plays at Arsenal.

The Newcastle gaffer has been backed by the club’s new owners in recent transfer windows and is likely to get even more financial support when the season ends.

A report on Football Insider reveals his two main targets for the next transfer window are James Maddison of Leicester City and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

Tierney has struggled to play this season after the Gunners added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad in the last summer transfer window.

The Ukrainian is doing better and will keep starting if he stays fit unless Mikel Arteta wants to rest him.

Tierney was one of the best left-backs in England before Zinchenko moved to the Emirates and will want to start playing regularly.

This is why Newcastle has targeted him and believes he might leave the Emirates for a place he can play more often.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is too good to be on the bench, but Zinchenko is better than him for now and he must accept the situation.

When Nuno Tavares returns in the summer, we could allow the Scotsman to leave, but he probably should be more patient and stay if he wants to win trophies.

