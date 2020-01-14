Eddie Nketiah advised to avoid signing for Premier League sides

Eddie Nketiah warned against joining Aston Villa or Norwich City on loan.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is set to be loaned out again this month and the player has been considering proposals from several teams.

He played the first half of the season at Leeds United but a perceived lack of playing time forced the Gunners to cut his loan short.

He has now been linked with moves to Premier League sides as well as teams in England’s second division.

But Daren Bent has warned the youngster to avoid joining a Premier League side struggling for survival.

He has been linked with a move to Norwich City and Aston Villa but Bent reckons that both parties would benefit if he avoided such a move.

The former England striker believes that joining a Championship side like Bristol City, who is also interested in taking him on loan, would be perfect for his development and all parties would enjoy their time together.

He told talkSPORT per Goal.com: “I think Aston Villa, they don’t need that right now. That is a risk. They need someone who can go in there and score goals now.

“(There is speculation) about (Christian) Benteke and I think that, for me, is the perfect one to go for.

“I know he’s had a bit of a tough time at Crystal Palace. But I think the Aston Villa fans will get the best out of him, because they absolutely idolised him – he was the best thing ever when he was there.

“I think if he goes there and he feels that love again, he can start scoring.

“As far as Eddie Nketiah goes, I’d go somewhere like Bristol (City) or Sheffield Wednesday, a good Championship club that have aspirations of getting promoted. Not going to someone like Aston Villa or Norwich that are desperate for wins.”

I am not sure I agree with Bent here. Signing for a team in a relegation struggle is a massive experience for a young man. In fact, if Arsenal had more players with experience playing for a struggling side then maybe we would have seen more fight earlier on in the season.