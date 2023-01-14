Eddie Nketiah aiming to be Arsenal’s main man “of course”

Eddie Nketiah?

When it was announced that Gabriel Jesus would be out for several months due to injury, many people were sceptical that he (Nketiah) would be Arsenal’s starting striker.

There have been calls for Arteta to sign an extra striker, but it appears that a swoop for Mudryk is all Arteta’s attack will get. If this is the case, Nketiah may be in charge of the attack for the foreseeable future.

So, does the 23-year-old believe he is capable of leading Arsenal’s attack? When asked if so, he told the Evening Standard that he believed he couldn’t have extended his Arsenal deal if he didn’t believe he could be Arsenal’s lead striker. When asked if he thought he could become the first-choice striker, Nketiah said: “Of course. I just signed a new contract, and I wouldn’t have if I didn’t believe I could play, and I am sure the coaching staff believe in me,”

“I try to focus on helping the team and improving as a player. I am only 23, I have still got a lot of years to grow and improve. I wish [Jesus] a speedy recovery. We want him back and we need him back for the team.

“For myself, I just go about it game by game. I know what I can do, I know what I can bring to the team, and it’s just about working hard and giving my all to be able to show that and contribute.”

There’s no denying that Nketiah is truly seizing the opportunity that has been presented to him. He has four goals in four games since the return of games following the World Cup. Remembering that Jesus had gone 11 games without scoring, Nketiah may have what it takes to be a permanent fixture in Arteta’s starting lineup.

He could conquer the main team in the same way that he conquered the Arsenal academy levels, being named the all-time top scorer for the various Arsenal academy levels.