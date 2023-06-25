Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Eddie Nketiah attracting strong interest from Premier League clubs – Keep or sell?

Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as the Gunners consider their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Nketiah’s future at Arsenal has become uncertain following the imminent arrival of versatile forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, which is said to have had a destabilizing effect on the 22-year-old.

Last season, the Englishman initially made a strong impact when given regular playing time due to Gabriel Jesus’ injury absence.

He scored crucial goals against West Ham and Brighton, and had a memorable match-winning performance against Manchester United. However, he struggled to maintain his form and playing time once Jesus returned and was eventually displaced by January signing Leandro Trossard altogether.

Although the three Premier League clubs interested in Nketiah have not been named, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Brighton have shown previous interest in the young striker.

Nketiah’s situation is further complicated by the Gunners also facing a decision regarding the future of Folarin Balogun, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Reims last season.

Arsenal values Balogun at approximately £40 million, and the 21-year-old has made it clear that he will only return to the club if he is guaranteed regular first-team football.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose both, so they must decide which player can help their needs the most. Personally, I believe we will be better served if we keep Balogun rather than Nketiah.

Balogun has already shown that he can give good numbers in one of the top leagues of Europe. On top of that, the American is also a more versatile player, which will only add squad depth in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Who do you want to see staying at the Emirates Stadium?

Writer- Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Promising Hale End graduate in demand from abroad and “the English market”
Arsenal’s Steph Catley celebrates 11 years with Matilda’s ahead of Women’s World Cup
Should Arsenal have gone back for Moises Caicedo rather than Lavia?
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs