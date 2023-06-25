Eddie Nketiah attracting strong interest from Premier League clubs – Keep or sell?

Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as the Gunners consider their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Nketiah’s future at Arsenal has become uncertain following the imminent arrival of versatile forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, which is said to have had a destabilizing effect on the 22-year-old.

🚨Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Eddie Nketiah this summer, but will only sell the striker if their valuation is met. It’s believed the club value the player between £30m-£40m. West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all interested in the Arsenal striker. pic.twitter.com/w9HzZ1j5y1 — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) June 21, 2023

Last season, the Englishman initially made a strong impact when given regular playing time due to Gabriel Jesus’ injury absence.

He scored crucial goals against West Ham and Brighton, and had a memorable match-winning performance against Manchester United. However, he struggled to maintain his form and playing time once Jesus returned and was eventually displaced by January signing Leandro Trossard altogether.

Although the three Premier League clubs interested in Nketiah have not been named, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Brighton have shown previous interest in the young striker.

Nketiah’s situation is further complicated by the Gunners also facing a decision regarding the future of Folarin Balogun, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Reims last season.

Arsenal values Balogun at approximately £40 million, and the 21-year-old has made it clear that he will only return to the club if he is guaranteed regular first-team football.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose both, so they must decide which player can help their needs the most. Personally, I believe we will be better served if we keep Balogun rather than Nketiah.

Balogun has already shown that he can give good numbers in one of the top leagues of Europe. On top of that, the American is also a more versatile player, which will only add squad depth in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Who do you want to see staying at the Emirates Stadium?

Writer- Yash Bisht

