Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract with Arsenal today, as well as having his new shirt number being announced, and the club’s social media team has shared some updates as the day has moved along.

The 23 year-old earned a regular starting role in our side after Alexandre Lacazette was ruled out with illness, and while it was uncertain whether he would be staying on with his contract having entered into it’s final weeks, he has now committed his future to the club.

He took time to send a message to the fans after his new contract was made official.

💬 "Hello Gunners…" It's time to hear from the man himself, take it away @EddieNketiah9 🤳 🔜 2022/23 pic.twitter.com/PLKqLWBPqD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022

Nketiah is also seen sharing his new shirt number with Edu Gaspar, with the number 14 representing the age he was when he joined the club back initially.

❤️ Edu x Eddie ❤️ Time to take a first look at your new shirt, @EddieNketiah9 🤩 pic.twitter.com/loNrGj5KlW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022

We can now concentrate our focus on the summer transfer window, with some key areas of our team needing strengthening, although it remains to be seen whether this deal will affect our other business.

Could Nketiah go into the new campaign as the first-choice?

Patrick

