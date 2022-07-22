Eddie Nketiah explains why he re-signed with Arsenal – “I had a lot of offers”

Every Arsenal fan and his dog were certain that Eddie Nketiah would be leaving the Gunners this summer, as the England U21 international had refused every contract extension on the table in the previous two years.

But after scoring lots of goals when finally given a chance towards the end of last season, it appeared that Arteta and Edu redoubled their efforts to persuade Eddie to stay, and despite (I am sure) having many other lucrative offers including massive signing on fees, he ended up deciding that Arteta’s project was the best option.

Eddie was quoted as saying in the Athletic: “When you’re at that stage of your contract you consider all your options and just weigh it all up,”

“I wanted to wait until the end of the season and of course I had a lot of offers. I sat down with my team and with the manager and my family and we felt like Arsenal was the best place.

“I’m really happy with my decision and I’m looking forward to the future.”

“When you get down to that stage of your contract you’re obviously going to have options and I sat down with my agent and family to go through them all.

“But Arsenal is a great club for me. I support the club and it’s a great project to be part of. I hope I can contribute to that in the future.”

I know that many Just Arsenal readers don’t rate Eddie, but personally I feel that now he has found his confidence and is getting regular playing time, he will get back to being the prolific goalscorer that he was when in our youth teams, and don’t forget he is the record scorer for the England U21s.

I think he will be the goalpoacher that Arsenal have needed for a long long time….

