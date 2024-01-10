Eddie Nketiah “is a real problem for Arsenal”

According to Kevin Campbell, Arsenal will not be affected much if they cash in on Eddie Nketiah this winter.

The ex-Arsenal striker made these comments while explaining why, at times (like against Liverpool in the FA Cup), it appears Mikel Arteta does not trust the Hale End graduate.

According to Campbell, the Arsenal attack is dependent on Gabriel Jesus; he is the one who gives it life, since everything in Arsenal’s attack appears to go through him whenever he plays. Arsenal performs well when he is in form. Nketiah, on the other hand, does not provide what the Brazilian does and they are two distinct types of strikers.

Campbell believes that because Arteta’s attacking game strategy is so reliant on Jesus, he doesn’t trust Nketiah in key games. Unfortunately, the way Arsenal play, they don’t play that way,” Campbell said on talkSPORT. “It’s kind of tailor-made to Jesus, wherever he goes, that’s where the spark is.

“And if Jesus isn’t playing well, then you tend to find Arsenal don’t play well.

“I know Eddie sometimes gets put up there and does a good job against certain teams.

“But when it comes to the top teams, I don’t think Eddie’s game is geared to do what Gabriel Jesus does and that’s a problem, it really is a problem for Arsenal.”

I feel Campbell’s remarks sum up the fact that Nketiah isn’t an Arteta sort of striker. So, why don’t the Gunners cash in on him? If Jesus is absent, Leandro Trossard is one player who I believe can fill in at striking.

Arteta should allow Nketiah to leave because, by taking advantage of the fact that several teams are interested in him, he can boost his January transfer kitty. Nketiah’s departure may allow Arteta to sign a brand new striker.

Darren N

