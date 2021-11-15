Eddie Nketiah may just be the perfect solution to Arsenal’s goal scoring problems By Sylvester Kwentua

As the January transfer window draws near, a lot of stories are being weaved around Arsenal’s quest for another striker. From strikers in the Serie A, to strikers playing in the La Liga, Arsenal is being linked to all of them. But what if Arsenal decides to look inward, towards the direction of the younger strikers in the team? What if Arteta decides to give the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah a run of games, would he be rewarded with goal returns from them?

Let’s analyze their chances and potentials.

Gabriel Martinelli has been at Arsenal for more than two years, and he has a record of 5 goals in 33 appearances, thus far. A good return, if you consider the times he has been injured. Skillful and full of a good few runs, Martinelli has shown glimpses of what he has to offer. The big issue with him however, is his consistent injury problems. Ever since he signed for Arsenal in 2019, he has spent a whole lot of time in the treatment room. If Arteta was to give Martinelli a chance to be his main striker, would the player who can also play at the wings be fit enough to make an impact?

Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal’s striker, is a player who has some qualities people may not have noticed. From having a tight control of the ball, and having a keen eye for goal, Nketiah if given a run of play, may just be the solution Arsenal needs to score goal. 5 goals in 38 appearances for Arsenal since 2017, is not a good return for a striker, but then he has always been played as third choice striker at Arsenal, and as third choice and rarely getting a run of games, you don’t expect him to have a good return of goals, do you?

Gabby and Eddie can both combine to give Arsenal an exciting goal scoring experience, but injury to Gabby may just limit his impact. Eddie seems the right choice to lead Arsenal’s attack, if Arteta decides to look inward. Do you guys have others choices?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

