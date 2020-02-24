Eddie Nketiah names the Arsenal player that has helped improve him

Eddie Nketiah reveals the important role that Alexandre Lacazette plays in his development.

Eddie Nketiah has revealed that Alexandre Lacazette has been very helpful to him in his development as a young striker despite the Englishman seemingly taking his place in the Arsenal starting XI.

Nketiah was picked ahead of Lacazette for the second successive league weekend and he repaid the trust placed in him by Mikel Arteta by getting Arsenal’s opening goal.

He has been hailed for taking his chances after Arsenal decided to keep him after recalling him from loan at Leeds United last month.

The 20-year-old has now scored twice this year and he is full of admiration for the impact that Lacazette has made on him since he returned to Arsenal.

He claimed that there is no bad blood between them and Lacazette has been very helpful to him as a senior player.

“Obviously he is a mature lad and a great player,” said Nketiah per Goal.com. “He always tries to encourage me.

“He has been a young player in my position so he knows what it is like. There are no hostilities, he’s just always looking to help and improve and it shows the maturity he has.

“He has had a great career so all I can do is take the advice he gives me and try and implement it in my game and do what I do best.”

Lacazette has also returned to form under Mikel Arteta as he scored a goal for the Gunners in their game against Olympiacos last weekend. That was his second in consecutive games following his goal against Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta has been successful in rotating his team so far and he will hope to continue that and give everyone game time before the season ends.