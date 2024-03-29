Eddie Nketiah opens up on the “tough role” of leading the line at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal’s second choice natural number nine and has admitted it is a tough job.

The Englishman graduated from the club’s Hale End Academy and is one of the few players who have spent all their professional career at the Emirates.

Nowadays, he sits on the bench behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order, but Nketiah has enough experience to tell how demanding a job it is to lead the line at the Emirates.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he said:

“It’s a tough role, but something I enjoy playing.

“I think it all depends on the type of game and what the manager wants, where the spaces will be. You can have good days and bad days, but I try to give my best to help the team every time I step out there.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m comfortable dropping deeper, coming to feet and arriving in goal-scoring positions – but also being on the shoulder of the last man because I can get in behind to threaten defences.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the top clubs in the world, so we expect leading the line at the Emirates to be a tough job for anyone who undertakes it.

Nketiah has not been a success in that role and this could be his final season at the club as we eye the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

But he will want to score some goals in the few minutes he will get in the remaining games of the term.

