Eddie Nketiah reveals how he got Mikel Arteta to give him a chance

Eddie Nketiah opens up on what made Mikel Arteta change his mind about loaning him out.

Eddie Nketiah has revealed that it was the work he was putting in at the training ground that persuaded Mikel Arteta to keep him at the club as opposed to sending him out on loan.

The attacker scored Arsenal’s first goal against Everton at the weekend in his second league start for the Gunners.

He also started just two league games for Leeds United in the first half of the season and that prompted Arsenal to recall him from the loan spell.

Nketiah has repaid Arteta’s faith and he can expect to be given more opportunities under the former Arsenal captain.

“He was a bit 50:50 on letting me go anyway and I was 50:50 as well,” he said as quoted by Football London.

“Obviously I just trained well and played my usual game, I try to give my all in training and treat it as a game.

“He likes this mentality and obviously the quality I have, I try to showcase that. It’s just about working hard, I’m grateful he’s given me the opportunity he has and I just want to keep learning.

“He’s a great manager and has a real determination to help and improve players, young players and the senior players as well. I just want to keep learning from him, make sure my mentality is right each day and keep improving.”

Nketiah is not the only player that has improved under Mikel Arteta, the Spaniard has also helped the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka become better players.

His man-management skills have made him earn the respect of his players and his work with the youngsters, in particular, is really starting to pay dividends.