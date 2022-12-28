Eddie Nketiah reveals why Mikel Arteta believes in him

Eddie Nketiah is set to be Arsenal’s main striker until Gabriel Jesus returns from his injury and the striker seems ready.

He scored a beautiful goal as the Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 on their return to Premier League action and did well all-around after many people claimed the club must buy a new frontman.

Nketiah earned a new big-money deal at the end of last season after almost running down his previous contract at the club.

A return to top form towards the end of last season ensured he won over some fans who had previously doubted him, and the striker is set to do the same again in the next few months.

One thing he has is the support of Mikel Arteta, and he spoke about why the gaffer likes him recently, saying via Football London:

“I think there’s a way of doing it.

“That’s through training every day, performing when you come on and giving your best. The manager knows what kind of person I am in terms of wanting to play all the time so I don’t particularly need to go knocking on his door every week. But he knows what type of player I am and he knows that whenever I am given the opportunity I will always give 100% to help the team.”

Arteta has proven to be an astute manager of talent who knows the best players to use in different situations and games.

If he believes Nketiah has the qualities to thrive, we can trust his judgement because he has proven many times that he knows what he is doing.

