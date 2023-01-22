Arsenal have stolen all three points with a last minute winner against Manchester United, with Eddie Nketiah grabbing the winner.

It was a hotly contested matchup, with Marcus Rashford’s strike putting us on the backfoot early on, but we were not going to give in so easy. Less than 10 minutes later, young Eddie had fired us level with his headed effort, and we continued to try and push on after.

We went into the break level, but it wasn’t long into the new half when Bukayo Saka put us ahead for the first time. Lisandro Martinez quickly found their equaliser however, but despite all their efforts, Nketiah came up with a winner at the death.

NKETIAH IS THE MAN OF THE MOMENT! 🔥 Arsenal make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/jn0cvKvWdY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

It feels a little too hard not to be getting excited about our title credentials now, doesn’t it?

Patrick