Arsenal have stolen all three points with a last minute winner against Manchester United, with Eddie Nketiah grabbing the winner.
It was a hotly contested matchup, with Marcus Rashford’s strike putting us on the backfoot early on, but we were not going to give in so easy. Less than 10 minutes later, young Eddie had fired us level with his headed effort, and we continued to try and push on after.
We went into the break level, but it wasn’t long into the new half when Bukayo Saka put us ahead for the first time. Lisandro Martinez quickly found their equaliser however, but despite all their efforts, Nketiah came up with a winner at the death.
NKETIAH IS THE MAN OF THE MOMENT! 🔥
Arsenal make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/jn0cvKvWdY
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023
It feels a little too hard not to be getting excited about our title credentials now, doesn’t it?
Patrick
What a game. Man United played openly and Arsenal showed the mentality of champions by scoring two goals after being conceded first
Nketiah was my MOTM for his great finishes, followed by Zinchenko for his great playmaking abilities and Saka for his goal. Both Nketiah and Saka were unlucky to not score two goals
@Gai. Zolinchenko pull the strings today. We rate odegaard but zinchenko was outstanding today. It’s a very different dynamics to see a fullback tuck into the middle instead of go down the flanks. Great win today.
Zinchenko’s confidence, passes and dribbles were mostly impressive
Nketiah did score 2 goals. Agree with you What a Game.
This time I think I got the scoreline right on the predictions. Only I think I got the rest of the predictions wrong.
Half way point with 50 points. Great day to be a gooner.
Arsenal had better rest their key players in FA Cup
Gai Zinchenko was running the show in Midfield…
He was outstanding where Partey was severely Poor today..
Zinchenko is my Man of the Match
COYG. This was a vital match to win. City won and we play Spurs and City next. So happy we won 😀
City and Everton next you mean.
Great win today. The team put in an outstanding performance to take the victory. Such a good game of football by both teams today. Coyg
It’s Nketiaaaaahhhh hahaha. I never doubted this guy since his academy days and I knew he’d come good way before he was even starting last season. Arsenal have already won the 2022/23 EPL. It is a done deal and in the realms Arsenal are celebrating while City look on. This match is a classic just like the Leeds match. Those are the kind of matches that will playback when we lift the trophy. They will be part of the highlights of the campaign.
Da statement
I wonder if Nketiah still has to prove anything to some of you doubters 👀
what a game of football and what a screamer by Saka, martinelli struggled a little bit cos Wan bissaka was a strong on their encounters, Trossard should have be in for him since the 70th minute
Well done!!!
Who here would still be happy with 4th considering we are 5 pts ahead with a game in hand?
Paul Scholes looks like he’s about to cry 😢
Eddie had the two goals but only one MotM for me. Take a bow Zinchenko. What. A. Game.
The drive to win in the last 15 was a thing of beauty.
Thriller, Thriller, Thriller!
Zinchenko, Zinchenko, Zinchenko!
Eddie! Saka!
Wake up Partey!
LETS GOOOOO. Zinchenko and Eddie WERE AMAZING!
I don’t know how I can describe zichenko. What a player! Thank you Man city for giving us Ziny
We worked hard! really hard!!
This is a team performance! I don’t care who the Man of the Match is. The togetherness and belief is unbelievable, as shown by the wave upon wave of attacking we put on show as we chased the winner. As a realist, I know this success won’t last forever. The most important thing is this current season – keep getting the wins and give City a run for their money.
Glad we avoided a consecutive draw, remembering we played a draw against Newcastle. Had we played a draw, pundits like Neville would claim Arsenal have been found out by Newcastle and United, claiming teams only need to sit deep and play narrow, and encouraging other teams to copy the template.
We handled the pressure!! Credit to man Utd for making it a difficult game but we are the mighty Arsenal. Big up Saka and Eddie, Hale end boys doing their thing💪🏾
Now time for a little laugh, I am listening to Radio 5 live and a salty Man Utd fan called up and said that it is a conspiracy that we are Premier League leaders, claiming that Trossard was not registered in time and comparing it Weghourst missing the deadline for the Manchester derby last week and to top it off he called Arteta a PE teacher. What a bellend🤣
Zinchenko was the man of the match by a stretch!