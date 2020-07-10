Arsenal has become a better team under Mikel Arteta and one part of our game that has improved drastically is our defending.

We now defend as a team and it makes the work a lot easier for the defenders who also seem to have gotten better.

We have enjoyed some fine run of results since the restart. We did lose our first two games, but we bounced back with four consecutive wins in all competitions.

This fine run of form has come at a price, and as we found out against Leicester City, we sometimes do too much to get our results.

Eddie Nketiah has been praised for his high-pressing since the restart, but the same high-pressing got him sent off a few minutes after coming on against Leicester City. His red card makes Arsenal officially the dirtiest team in the Premier League this season.

His sending off is our second red card since the restart after David Luiz was sent off against Manchester City in our first game back.

Football Critic has had a look at the yellow cards and red cards that teams have earned this season and Arsenal emerged as the team that has earned the most cautions among the 20 top flight sides.

From 34 league games this season, the Gunners have earned 73 yellow cards and 5 red cards.