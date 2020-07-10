Arsenal has become a better team under Mikel Arteta and one part of our game that has improved drastically is our defending.
We now defend as a team and it makes the work a lot easier for the defenders who also seem to have gotten better.
We have enjoyed some fine run of results since the restart. We did lose our first two games, but we bounced back with four consecutive wins in all competitions.
This fine run of form has come at a price, and as we found out against Leicester City, we sometimes do too much to get our results.
Eddie Nketiah has been praised for his high-pressing since the restart, but the same high-pressing got him sent off a few minutes after coming on against Leicester City. His red card makes Arsenal officially the dirtiest team in the Premier League this season.
His sending off is our second red card since the restart after David Luiz was sent off against Manchester City in our first game back.
Football Critic has had a look at the yellow cards and red cards that teams have earned this season and Arsenal emerged as the team that has earned the most cautions among the 20 top flight sides.
From 34 league games this season, the Gunners have earned 73 yellow cards and 5 red cards.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
So does that mean that the referee against Leicester is the biggest idiot ever to officiate a game. He sends Nketiah off for mistiming a tackle minutes after coming on, but ignores the assault on Mustafi by Vardy. No card of either colour, several stud marks on Mustafi’s cheek and not a hint of VAR even looking at it! That’s what I call rough justice!!
The dirtiest team, Arsenal, seriously, do folk not think that something might be seriously off with this one. And it’ll probably be with less fouls/tackles committed on average before getting the cards.
I read that Tierney peed off some team members for bringing his Celtic habits to training with him. He had a train as you play attitude, like we used to have when the famous five were around at start of Wenger’s reign. I hope the rest of the team come around to Tierney’s thinking rather than that being coached out of him.