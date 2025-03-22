Eddie Nketiah sends a ‘truth’ message to Myles Lewis-Skelly after his England debut

Myles Lewis-Skelly announced himself on the international stage with a memorable debut for England, scoring against Albania in a 2-0 victory last night. His performance was a testament to his immense potential, confirming that he is well and truly made for the big time. Having been one of the standout English players in the Premier League this season, it was no surprise that Thomas Tuchel included him in his first England squad.

The young left-back has been a revelation for Arsenal, showcasing remarkable maturity and skill beyond his years. There is widespread agreement among fans and pundits alike that Lewis-Skelly has earned his place as England’s starting left-back. For months, he has been knocking on the door of the Arsenal first team, and now that he has finally secured a regular spot, he has quickly proven his worth. His England debut goal further solidifies his growing reputation.

Arsenal is understandably proud to have Lewis-Skelly represent both the club and his country. His achievement of scoring on his debut at just 18 years old is a moment of great pride for the club and its supporters. However, Lewis-Skelly remains grounded and focused on continuing to improve, knowing that this is just the beginning of what could be an illustrious career.

Those who have worked with him closely, such as his Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah, have long recognised his potential. After his stellar performance for England, Nketiah took to Instagram, sharing an image of Lewis-Skelly and captioning it: “Has been and always will be the truth.” This heartfelt message from Nketiah reflects the admiration his teammates have for him.

Lewis-Skelly’s journey to the top is well underway, and he is now looking to make the England left-back spot his own, much like he has done with the position at Arsenal. If he continues to stay humble and maintain his work ethic, there is no limit to what he can achieve. Many believe that, with time, he could earn over 100 caps for his country, a feat that would cement his legacy as one of England’s finest defenders.

