Eddie Nketiah shines for England as he closes on record

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah shines for England as he closes on Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record! By Shenel

Quite often we find ourselves saying that an Arsenal player has gone on international duty, but when it comes to shining and doing well, they are not always put in the same sentence, when at times, they really should be.

It is only because other club players normally ‘outshine’ our boys and take over that role before an Arsenal player is even in the running for that sort of compliment, as viewed by certain pundits.

The England U-21 players have had a rather successful start to their international qualifying campaign and in the past two games; they have managed to get six points out of six, not that we would like to boast or be cocky but the six points are pretty much down to our Arsenal boys.

Although they won 2-1, it can be said from my opinion that their sixth win out of six was down to the very boot of Eddie Nketiah, who was on fire once more for the U-21’s. He scored the first goal of the game against Austria’s U-21’s and helped lead England to yet another win, on their road to qualifying. Pushing himself to within one goal of tying the England Under-21 record, currently held by Alan Shearer who scored 13 goals in 11 matches, and if he keeps going at this rate, he will surely surpass it in no time.

Reiss Nelson also started the game and both boys were subbed around the 80-minute mark for a well-deserved rest before returning to London Colney to begin preparation for the Arsenal campaign.

It becomes increasingly satisfying when we are able to see our own talented players help their countries to further their success. As I have said before it has been a while since we have been able to pin the successes of national teams on our own Arsenal players, especially the England boys.

Long may this continue both internationally and domestically for all of our players.

Will Nketiah be knocking on the door of the senior England manager in no time?