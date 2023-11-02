Eddie Nketiah should definitely not have Arsenal’s No 14 on his back

Arsenal really need to invest in a new striker and quick!! by Shenel

As you may well know, I never like to criticise players, but I can’t sit back and not say anything this season.

Arsenal and the board have done some good business over recent years but equally they have also done, in my opinion some awful and not needed business in recent years.

There’s a lot I haven’t agreed with, but one main bit of business I didn’t agree with was when they gave Eddie Nketiah….

A. A contract extension… and

B. The number 14 jersey.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player and deserves to be where is he in regards to being a professional footballer, but I don’t think he is good enough to play for Arsenal’s first team, and he definitely is not good enough to wear the number 14 shirt.

Now I love nothing more than being proved wrong and I have said many a time that I would hold my hands up and apologise if I am proved wrong, but right now I can’t see that happening with Eddie. There is no denying he has helped us out in certain games especially when Gabriel Jesus was injured’ but the issue is that he is simply not consistent enough.

We as a big club need a striker that will be apparent at some point in every game, turn up and score and assist in every game or every other game at least. Like your Erling Haalands and recently your Romelu Lukakus. I know Haaland can be quiet in games he is human, but sometimes all he needs is that one chance and one moment and he can turn a game around. I don’t see that from Eddie.

Even Jesus is not consistent, let’s admit it, but you know you will possibly get something more out of him in a game than what we have seen from Eddie so far.

Also with regards to the number 14, my opinion on the number on the back of Eddie’s shirt is one where I believe it should have been retired when Thierry Henry left us, because let’s be honest those that have been given that number after him have not lived up to his level or potential. I know every player is different and I don’t like to compare, but it becomes hard not to compare when someone like Thierry Henry has come before them.

Each player should endeavour to play to that level or a better level of the player that came before them, but Nketiah at the moment isn’t and I can’t see him ever reach that level.

He is a good player don’t get me wrong, and scoring a hat trick against Sheffield United was good for him and his confidence of course, well I would have been worried if he didn’t score against them, but had it been a bigger team, no disrespect to Sheffield, Eddie would not have scored a hat trick unless the team was having a real nightmare.

I definitely don’t think he is the player we need up front but I commend him for his fight and never giving up attitude and being ready to play when he is called upon, because a lot of players would have given up and left, so I can’t fault his character but right now I don’t think he is good enough for Arsenal or for the number 14 shirt.

And before any of you fans attack me and my opinion this article is nowhere near a hatred outward attack on Eddie let’s get that straight.

I like him as a person and a player he seems down to earth and genuine and has worked hard to get to where he is but I don’t think he is good enough for our club.

This article is just one Arsenal fan expressing their thoughts on a player who plays for their beloved club, a club that I believe deserves better when it comes to talent and players, because we have worked so hard to get back to a good competitive level and it would be a shame to lose it because we haven’t got the quality to compete until the end.

But I am the first person who really hopes Eddie proves me wrong and does so soon!

What’s your thoughts on Eddie, his performances and his shirt number Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

