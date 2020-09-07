Eddie Nketiah talks up the changes lockdown did for him

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has enjoyed a fine rise in 2020 after becoming a key member of the Arsenal first team.

He was sent out on loan to Leeds United at the start of last season, but he didn’t get as much playing time as the Gunners had hoped he would and he was recalled by the club.

On his return, he was expected to join another team, but he impressed Arteta and the Spaniard decided to keep hold of him.

He would become a key member of the Arsenal team that won the FA Cup before the campaign finished and he has also been made the captain of the England Under21 side this year.

Physically, he has also added some bulk which has helped his evolution and he recently spoke about the workout routine that has helped him get into better shape and ready for the challenge of being an elite football star.

‘I worked really hard on getting bigger and getting better on the ball during lockdown,’ Nketiah said via Mail Online. ‘I’ve used the time well and it’s good people can see the hard work. My parents are very demanding who are always trying to get the best out of me.

‘It’s getting a lot harder physically so to be able to show your technique you need that level of strength to cope with it.

‘I’m definitely a better player than I was 12 months ago. I’ve matured a lot as a person. I’ve been put out of my comfort zone, I’ve had different tests in different environments and I’ve come out of it well.’