Eddie Nketiah vs Alexandre Lacazette: Who would be the better first choice next season?

Is Eddie Nketiah the player to replace Alexandre Lacazette?

Mikel Arteta has recently faced a dilemma in the Arsenal team after he decided to keep Eddie Nketiah as opposed to sending him out on loan.

The Spaniard has had to choose between starting Alexandre Lacazette and the youngster and Nketiah has been preferred in the last two Premier League games.

Nketiah has recently had to come out and clear the air about the relationship between him and the Frenchman and deny rumours of a rift between them.

Lacazette has also had to debunk rumours that he will leave Arsenal if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

This means that both players could remain at Arsenal next season and it would be interesting to see who gets the nod ahead of the other next season.

If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn’t leave Arsenal, the two strikers will fight for the same one striker spot next season as well.

I agree that Lacazette is the more experienced attacker between both of them, however, the Frenchman seems to be struggling in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Eddie Nketiah has repaid Mikel Arteta’s faith with two goals in three starts, Arteta must have seen something in Nketiah’s game that makes him start the teenager.

I do not think anyone is better than the other, but I believe going with Nketiah next season would be best as he represents the future of Arsenal.

Arsenal could even cash in on Lacazette in the next transfer window and offer Aubameyang a deal that he can’t resist.

An article by Jacob B