Eddie puts Arsenal back in front again – 3-2 Wow

This is absolutely incredible that Arsenal have scored 3 goals already against the Champions of Europe after losing limply to three mid table teams in a row.

Am I dreaming?

Apparently not – as I have proof that Eddie Nketiah scored again, so sit back and enjoy!

After losing three games in a row against mid.table teams, who could have imagined what we are seeing now?

COYGª!

