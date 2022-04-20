Eddie puts Arsenal back in front again – 3-2 Wow

This is absolutely incredible that Arsenal have scored 3 goals already against the Champions of Europe after losing limply to three mid table teams in a row.
Am I dreaming?
Apparently not – as I have proof that Eddie Nketiah scored again, so sit back and enjoy!
After losing three games in a row against mid.table teams, who could have imagined what we are seeing now?
COYGª!
