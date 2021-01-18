Edu admits they may ‘seek a change’ for star wanted by ‘many teams

Edu Gaspar has insisted that they may look at bringing Lucas Torreira back from his loan with Atletico Madrid with many teams enquiring about his situation.

The Uruguayan midfielder left North London to join Diego Simeone’s side on Deadline Day back in October, and impressed on his initial appearances in La Liga.

Despite making a positive impression early on, he has only picked up 209 league minutes (as stated on Soccerway), spread across seven appearances.

Edu now insists that they will look to make contact with both Torreira and Atletico to figure out whether to continue with the agreed loan deal, citing the player’s ‘happiness’ as utmost importance.

“The situation is very simple,” Edu told Spanish publication AS. Arsenal is concerned about Torreira, his happiness, that he plays and that he is well.

“We want to know about him how he feels and, later, of course, know what Atlético thinks. For us, Lucas and his happiness is what more important. If everyone is happy, we will continue like this, if Lucas is not well, we will look for a change because there are many teams that are calling me to ask about the player’s situation.”

Edu appears to be ruling out the option of keeping Torreira should we cancel his loan deal Atletico, but with such little playing time, it appears unlikely that he will be staying with his current club until the end of the season.

Would Torreira boost our current midfield options?

Patrick