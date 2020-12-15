Edu admits to clear-the-air talks with Mesut Ozil ahead of January window

So we are just a couple of weeks away from the January transfer window, and Edu and Mikel Arteta will have to make decision on either reinstating Mesut Ozil in the first team squad, or trying to get him completely out of the club.

There are many Mesut Ozil rumours, linking him with big money moves to to the MLS in America, or a move to Turkey where Ozil has a million-pound mansion, but the German has remained stubborn that he will be staying at Arsenal until the very last day of his contract.

There is only six months of that contract left, so Ozil should also be thinking about if he wants to carry on playing football elsewhere to revive his career, or end up going a whole year without any competitive football at all.

Now it seems that Edu has had talks with Ozil and his agent to clear the air and try and come to a decision ahead of the January transfer window. Edu told the Star: “I talked to him, Mikel talked to his agent, I talked to his agent about some possibilities,”

“Not fighting, just some things to try and help each other.

“The way we see his future at the club, the way we see him here. It’s quite clear.”

Well it is good that there is a possibility of bringing this ridiculous situation to an end. It just needs all parties to talk reasonably and I am sure an amicable solution could be found that benefits everyne…