Edu and Arteta simply must not make the same mistakes as they made last January

WILL EDU AND ARTETA LEARN FROM THEIR MISTAKES?
By Ibiniyi Victor
The hugely productive and cohesive relationship between the Arsenal bosses Mikel Arteta and Edu Gasper has been fundamental to the progress recorded thus far by the club, both on and off the football pitch.
The management also deserve credit – firstly, for recruiting the now flourishing duo and secondly, for reassuring the gaffer of their faith and trust in him by offering him a new contract right in the middle of a losing run last season. I believe many will agree with me that this was an anomaly given the level of cruelty these football managers suffer when things start going wrong. There is no better way to show faith in a manager than this, and as a result, the manager has been able to focus even more on growing his team without bothering himself about the security of his job.
And yes, the work done thus far has been impressive but definitely not without some blips and mistakes along the line. Actions, either good or bad, have consequences and while some management/managers’ actions have resulted in the success or failure of their teams, it is not entirely difficult to admit that the failure to sign adequate cover during the last winter transfer window somehow cost the club a champions league spot at the end of the last campaign.
Many would argue that the players themselves are to be blamed for the failure, given the fact that they had their fate in their own hands, but one or two more additions might just have gotten us over the line.
As fate would have it, Edu, who has now been promoted to become Arsenal’s first ever Sporting Director in recognition of his tremendous work, and Arteta, the gaffer, both find themselves in an almost similar situation as the previous season. And what are the similarities here?
- The winter transfer window is almost here.
- The team is in need of a striker (after the injury to the hardworking Gabriel Jesus) although last season’s reason for a striker was due to Laca’s poor form.
- There is a need for a worthy backup to the injury prone Thomas Partey.
- There is a need for another winger to cover for Bukayo Saka either when there is a need for rest or there is a blip in form.
How the duo has decided to rank the listed problems in the order of their perceived importance, or whether they see them as problems at all, remains to be seen, but there is no denying that the situation is similar.
The top four was the goal at the beginning of the season and the team is very well on course to achieving that target and this time around, an even better result than fourth position. I am resisting the urge to mention anything close to suggesting a title challenge as these are still early days. But this is football after all, anything can happen, but whatever happens between January and the end of the season, there is no doubt that these two men will play a major role in what will be.
Mistakes are of course meant to be made but also meant to be corrected ‘if one is willing’, and these two important people – Edu and Arteta are no exception. They have made their mistakes in the past (during the past winter transfer window) and the have another opportunity to correct those on an even grander scale – grander scale in the sense that this might just ‘maybe’ be an historic season for the club as regards the premier league title.
I mean, the top four was what you bargained for, right? But you find yourself in a position of a title challenger. What could be grander than that? But whatever will be the end to Arsenal’s story this season, these two Arsenal men will be held accountable – be it for criticism or credit.
Ibiniyi Victor
————————————–
There were no mistakes last winter. You think that you know more than them what the team needs. When was the last time you spent with the team on the training pitch at Colney or in Dubai or in locker room or you saw and analyze the data from each player form? Hate to burst your buble but we, the fans, do not know nothing because we are not with the team. We only want the things that we think are right based on other team spending or winning or our ideal team to have two player per each position. Trust them and watch the great performance from the team.
An article that seems written by a fan with much sense and perspective. I do however take issue with Ibiniyi when he says last JANUARYS FAILURE TO BUY were mistakes by MA and Edu when we failed to bring in any replacements of quality at all.
I blame Kroenke and I’ll explain why that is obvious, at least to me.
I do not accept that two people so much in the know as MA and Edu FOR ONE MOMENT, believed the squad last JAN was good enough for their own wishes. Or to make serious improvements . That is abundantly clear!
NO, IT WAS KROENKES WHO WOULD NOT PROVIDE THE FUNDS WE NEEDED BACK THEN, THAT WE STILL NEED NOW.
To put that lack of necessary spending at MA and Edu’s door is to my mind, a stupid comment by the writer.
We all know that the best teams , in general, as there are exceptions in the short term, are those with top managers and who spend the most money. Witness Pep and City! No seruiously bright fan could ever think City would be as great as they are UNLESS the Sheikh had given countless millions to all the City managers including Pep, since Sheikh took over. That would be to deny anobvious truth; that most money brings in the most top class players And top class players, in great DEPTH( a vitally important point!!) make the top teams There can have hardly ever been a single Prem manager at any club , EVER, who has not WANTED MORE FUNDS from his chairman or owner.
So to blame MA and EDU , was in my opinion the REAL AND ONLY mistake, in Ibiniyi’s otherwise fine piece. And before certywin anti MA fans reply that othe rsclubs hav espent huge money wirth no real success, DO NOT FORGET, that the OTHER part of my post was that TOP MANAGERS ANDTOP SPENDING MONEY ARE BOTH NEEDED , TOGETHER.
We have a top class manager but not, as yet , ENOUGH REA Lmoney spent by own multi billionaire owner.Some yes, but not ENOUGH! Annd the ” some” we have used was wisely used and has led to our marked imrovement since JANUARY.
Imagine what a lot more could lead to and please be realistic in your thinking!
And don’t blame the wrong people, my intelligent fellow Gooners.
Not true
Arteta spent all of the window going after a player that didn’t want to come here so the funds were available it was just those 2 going after the wrong player .
Simple really
Oh how wrong you are Fox. If funds were not available to them last January, then how come we were willing to pay whatever it would have cost to sign Vlahovic? That means there was more than €80m to be spent and you’re here insisting there was no money. Very flawed indeed
The pay rise and the brand new contract at the time was a master stroke, even the staunchest advocate shy away from the issue.
Only a few brave dear to back the owners, as the ranting was relentless, oh what a difference a few months make.
The failure to inject new signing was a gamble that went bad, but no one can predict for sure the impact those signing that were available at the time would have made, so I would say let by gone be by gone.
The Kroenke already made the best signing in extending the gaffer contract, the issue is now to strike the rod while its red hot, by the addition of two to three top talent
Last January window was a cock up. I don’t know if it was the Krankies or Edu/Arteta, but it cost us 4th place, for sure. Now we are 1’st, 5 points clear, we surely may never reach that again for years, so we MUST sign quality players in the Jan Window or it would be irresponsible negligence on the Krankies part….for sure. Are we a top team like City or are we going to give up at the first hurdle????